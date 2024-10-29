Dae'Quan Wright Gives Inside Look at Ole Miss Tight Ends' Big Day vs. Oklahoma
Despite having arguably one of the top tight end rooms in the country, the Ole Miss Rebels had not utilized those pieces much in their offense through the first seven games of the season. That, however, changed on Saturday when Caden Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright were both able to make plays with the football.
Prieskorn led the Rebels in receiving last week with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Wright also tallied three receptions for 54 yards, including one catch that was 35 yards in length. With wide receiver Tre Harris unable to suit up last week due to injury, the tight end room knew that it would have a bigger role in the game against the Sooners, and they took full advantage.
"We had this big 12 personnel discussion," Wright said on Monday. "Me and Prieskorn always talk about how we can make the offense go. We did that in practice, it looked good all week, and we carried it over to the game. It was special for us."
The role of the tight end varies depending on the offense, but the baseline for the position is an ability to run block and be an effective route runner. Although Prieskorn and Wright may not have had as many receptions as fans were expecting thus far, they have still worked to make their presence felt in the offense in other ways.
As is the case with many players, it's just about waiting for your number to be called.
"We're always focused and ready for our time," Wright said. "We've got to get it done in the run game as well. We've got to block well and run the pass-catch well. I think preparation every week is the same for us. It doesn't matter what we have to do. We're going to get the job done."
This week, the Rebels have a road challenge when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, a place where Ole Miss has only claimed two wins all-time. Vegas is favoring the Rebels on Saturday, but make no mistake: this game will be a fight to the finish.
"Really good team. Great defense," Wright said of the Razorbacks. "We've just got to be the more physical group on the field."
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.