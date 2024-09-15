Despite Mistakes, Jaxson Dart's Big Day Lifts Rebels Over Wake Forest
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart faced his biggest test of the year so far on Saturday against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
It's safe to say the star signal caller showed out once again.
Dart finished Saturday's game 26-of-34 through the air for 377 yards with two passing touchdowns and a ground score in the Rebels 40-6 thumping of Wake Forest. This performance puts Dart over 1,000 yards passing on the season.
But despite the final score and Dart's big day, there are still things he and the offense can improve on.
A bad snap on the Rebels' second offensive drive gave Wake Forest the ball back, leading to a field goal, and Dart threw his first interception of the season in the third quarter. These are just some of the growing pains a team experiences when going on the road for the first time.
"I talked to Coach Kiffin before the game ended, and I feel like this is what we needed as a team. I feel like that was the ugliest 600-yard game you could play," Dart said. "We did a lot of really good things and then just didn't finish. You saw how explosive we are, and how we just hurt ourselves."
Dart summed up the win perfectly. Despite massive gains propelling the Rebels down the field, missed assignments from the offensive line and penalties stalled many a drive for Ole Miss.
"I know for me, I've got to take accountability, and we've got to work harder and prepare harder," Dart said.
There's a lot to be excited about, but there is still plenty to work on for the Rebels, and it seems Dart is well aware and committed to getting right back to work in practice this week.
The Rebels are back in action this coming Saturday at home against Georgia Southern.