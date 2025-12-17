Jordan Rodgers Claims Rookie NFL QB Could Be the Next Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart's rookie year has provided the New York Giants with a tremendous amount of hope for their future. The Ole Miss product, when healthy, has been a breath of fresh air and given consistent glimpses of what stability at that position might look like.
Dart is the only quarterback in NFL history to record multiple games with 240+ passing yards, 60+ rushing yards and at least two total touchdowns. He's also the first to collect 1,800+ passing yards, 400+ rushing yards and 20+ total touchdowns in his first nine games.
That stat won't get his jersey retired at MetLife. And it's very early in the process of seeing what type of NFL career Dart is capable of putting together. But if he realizes the expectations Jordan Rodgers has for him, Dart will be recognized as an all-time great with plenty of individual hardware in his trophy case.
Asked on Get Up if Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is a good enough prospect for New York to move on from Dart, Rodgers said no way.
"The problem is Jaxson Dart is a force multiplier because of his ability with his legs," Rodgers said before ticking all the ways he Giants signal-caller can win from outside the pocket compared to Mendoza's inability—for now—to do the same.
Then Rodgers revealed what he believes Dart can turn into.
"I love Jaxson. He did it without [Malik] Nabers and Cam Skattebo for most of the time as well. He's a dude you got to build around because he could be the next Josh Allen."
O.K., let's just get this out of the way. Odds are Dart will not, in fact, be the best player in football for multiple years running. Yet it's absolute content genius to make such a statement because Allen was extremely mediocre during his own rookie year back in 2018 so statistically even New Orleans's Tyler Shough is ahead of that pace.
Still, a very exciting thing for Giants fans to hear.