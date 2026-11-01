Deuce Knight's Latest Touchdown Gives Ole Miss a Glimpse of Its Future

Against the Auburn Tigers, the Ole Miss Rebels looked like a completely different team in the second half. They eventually scored 28 points unanswered and blew the Auburn Tigers out of the water.

The Rebels even put backup quarterback Deuce Knight into the game. His touchdown run showed that the future could be bright for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Is Hoping For a Future Superstar In Deuce Knight

The native of Lucedale, Mississippi, originally committed to and signed with Auburn. Knight was ranked the No. 6 QB in the 2025 recruiting class and was supposed to be Auburn's future.

As a true freshman in 2025, he totaled 259 yards and two touchdowns, and added 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Knight showed tremendous promise, especially against Knight, where he totaled over 400 total yards.

QB Ole Miss Deuce Knight escapes the pocket against Auburn. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, new head coach Alex Golesh brought quarterback Byrum Brown from the South Florida Bulls to the Tigers. This led to Knight's transfer. At the time, the Rebels were unsure if Trinidad Chambliss would be granted a sixth year of eligibility and were in the transfer portal for a QB.

Either way, whether Chambliss returns or not, Knight will be the Rebels' future. Currently, Knight is Chambliss's backup quarterback and will sit behind him for one season before the Rebels hope he can become the starting quarterback.

Against Auburn in limited action, Knight already showed his potential.

Knight's Touchdown Run Against Auburn Was a Thing of Beauty

Auburn was playing very well for the majority of the game; halfway through the third quarter, it scored a touchdown to get within two points. The game promised to be a great dual-threat quarterback showdown, and it was just that for the first 40 minutes. Golesh went for two points despite a penalty that backed the Tigers up, and they missed the conversion, as the score remained 17-15.

Then everything went south. Chambliss ran for a 26-yard touchdown, making it 24-15. The Rebels began stopping Brown, getting sacks, and racking up tackles for loss. Pete Golding had delivered a harsh assessment of the defense after an Week 8 loss at the Texas Longhorns, and the defense stepped up when it needed to.

The Rebels scored two more touchdowns as Ole Miss routed the Tigers in the fourth quarter, taking a 38-15 lead. Then, late in another strong drive, Knight came in for Chambliss and added another touchdown: a 17-yard rush.

The Tigers sent a five-man blitz and got pressure on Knight quickly. The lefty escaped the pocket and beat defenders on his run to the end zone. He read the defense well, seeing that most of it had shifted to his right. Seeing a hole and with his speed, he smartly took off and outran the Tiger defenders.

Knight saw limited action against Auburn and didn't attempt a pass, but it was nice to see his dual-threat ability. Plus, he showed he can read the field and execute a play in the smartest way possible.

Ole Miss has a lot more to do in 2026, and it's nice to see the Rebels prove more than just the final score against the Tigers, but it's also great to get a glimpse of the Rebels' future. The Rebels won't have an easy time replacing a quarterback like Chambliss, but Knight is showing that he can have the ceiling of a star-level player, though he will have to go out and prove it next season.

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