Four Former Auburn Players Have Something to Prove When Ole Miss Hosts Tigers

It's no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels have built a lot of their team through the transfer portal. Interestingly, the Rebels have several former Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels face the Tigers this Saturday in a must-win game, and its former players will look to prove something.

Ole Miss Has Several Key Players Who Transferred From Auburn

Here are some players who transferred from the Tigers to the Rebels who will take on their former team:

CB Antonio Kite

Cornerback Antonio Kite was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and ranked No. 10 in the nation by 247Sports. Kite committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He redshirted his first season and played sparingly in 2023 before he was one of many Alabama players to transfer after the retirement of head coach Nick Saban.

Kite transferred to Auburn, where he played eight games in 2024 and totaled six tackles with one interception. Kite once again transferred, was ranked as the No. 112 CB in the portal by 247Sports, and decided to commit to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss CB Antonio Kite celebrates with DL Kam Franklin. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has become the defensive back that Alabama and Auburn hoped he would be with Ole Miss. Kite totaled five passes defended and 34 tackles, becoming a great CB for the Rebels in 2025.

In 2026, Kite comes into this game looking to prove himself against his former team. This season, Kite has 25 tackles and one interception, so he hopes to keep doing well against his former team.

WR Horatio Fields

Wide receiver Horatio Fields originally committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, where he played two seasons and broke out in 2024 with 39 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns. Fields looked to be a big part of the Auburn offense after he transferred there prior to the 2025 season.

Fields missed the majority of the season with an injury; however, he finished with 12 catches, 109 yards, and a touchdown. Fields had an interesting offseason, transferring again and signing with the Missouri Tigers. However, he decided not to enroll there when Cayden Lee, a former wideout who transferred from Ole Miss, signed with Missouri.

This led to Missouri releasing him from his signing bonus, and Fields ultimately signed with the Rebels. Fields was a nice get out of the portal for Ole Miss and has totaled 22 receptions, 284 yards, and four touchdowns in 2026. Fields is looking to continue his solid season and is a player to watch against his former team.

QB Deuce Knight

Quarterback Deuce Knight has perhaps the most interesting story here. Knight was supposed to be Auburn's future after he flipped his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. According to 247Sports, Knight was ranked the No. 6 QB in the 2025 recruiting class.

As a true freshman in 2025, Knight played in two games and started one, in which he looked very good. Against Mercer, Knight completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and added 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.

Ole Miss QB Deuce Knight runs the ball. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite this promise, new head coach Alex Golesh took quarterback Byrum Brown from the USF Bulls with him, prompting Knight's transfer. Because quarterback Trinidad Chambliss might not get a sixth year of eligibility, the Rebels wanted to add a QB, so they added Knight.

With an injury to Chambliss, Knight won't see the field against his former team. But Knight could be Ole Miss's future, which is interesting, given that was what Auburn was hoping for.

CB Jayln Crawford

Jayln Crawford was a four-star recruit who committed to Auburn and performed remarkably well. Over two seasons, he recorded 11 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 30 tackles.

The Rebels were looking for more stability at secondary and wanted to add a great player at Crawford. 247Sports ranked him the No. 7 CB in the transfer portal, and he was highly sought after, but he'd be guaranteed a starting role if he joined the Rebels.

Crawford has had a strong season so far, with 18 tackles, one pass defended, and two interceptions. Crawford and Kite will both be starting defensive backs against their former team, which should be really interesting.

Can These Players Step Up Against the Tigers?

Ole Miss must bounce back after taking a disappointing loss against the Texas Longhorns. Seeing some of these players step up against a dangerous Tigers team would be nice.

The defense has been a serious problem. Getting the secondary to put things together is critical. Both Crawford and Kite are key parts of a secondary that quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns bombed. Obviously, a strong performance from either DB would be a huge win for Ole Miss.

Texas QB Arch Manning scrambles against Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight can't really do anything against Auburn, but Fields can. Last week, the offense had a terrible first half, as Chambliss and Co. couldn't get anything going. A dominant performance from one of the team's best WRs would help this Rebels offense.

The Rebels can't let their Texas collapse destroy their season. Ole Miss has to rally and look much better against the Tigers. Auburn offers Ole Miss a chance to put things together in several key areas. These former players who may be looking for revenge can help the Rebels take down the Tigers.