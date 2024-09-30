'Discouraging!' Lane Kiffin 'Disappointed For Fans' After Ole Miss' Loss vs. Kentucky
Sunday closed the book on a disappointing weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels after their upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had his weekly Zoom availability with local media on Sunday afternoon, and he shared some more thoughts on his state of mind following the Rebels' loss on Saturday. Kiffin stated that Ole Miss had plenty of opportunities to win the game over the weekend, but they failed to execute in a variety of areas.
"Very discouraging outcome. Really disappointed for our fans who I thought really showed up with really good energy in the second half as we took the lead," Kiffin said. "We really have no one to blame but ourselves for a whole lot of different areas, being in a one-play game like that and doing a lot of things wrong just to get to that spot."
Ole Miss fell from No. 6 to 12 in the AP Poll following its loss, and although it enters this week's game as a betting favorite on the road over South Carolina, that game will be another stiff test as the Rebels look to right the ship.
The Rebels seemed to struggle on offense throughout the game on Saturday, and while part of that issue boils down to execution, Kiffin also gave credit to Kentucky's defense who held the Georgia Bulldogs to just 13 points earlier this season.
"I think that's one of the premier defensive teams, especially front seven, in college football," Kiffin said. "You saw what Georgia did on offense last night to some really good Alabama players on defense, so these guys are really good.
"I think they're going to give a lot of people defensive problems, especially when their offense keeps them alive during a game. We've got to perform better."
Ole Miss will look to return to the win column this week, but it won't be easy. The Rebels face their first road SEC test of the season on Saturday when they travel to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.