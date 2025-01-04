'Do It For The Fans': Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Discusses Rebel Legacy
Jordan Watkins has been one of the most consistent playmakers for Ole Miss over his three years in Oxford. After transferring from Louisville, little-to-no fans really knew anything about Watkins, but the narrative quickly changed from depth piece to WR1 potential.
The All-SEC player totaled over 2,000 yards in his career with the Rebels, including a highlight day against the Arkansas Razorbacks this season when Watkins went for over 250 yards receiving with five touchdown catches.
It would have been understandable for a guy like Watkins to skip out on the Gator Bowl against Duke, but he understands that's not who he is for himself or his teammates.
"We have a lot of guys on this team that aren't quitters," Watkins said after Ole Miss' win on Thursday. "We're a group of brothers, and I think you really saw that because having pretty much all of our starters out there tonight was huge. I think that goes to shows the culture and the brotherhood we have built here at Ole Miss."
Watkins has been a part of building that culture and helping Ole Miss get to a place as a program it have never gotten to in the modern era by reaching another 10-win season. It seems to mean a lot to the departing wide receiver as well, as does the impact he has made in the Oxford community.
"Oxford is just an unbelievable town, and you really just do it for the fans," Watkins said. "This fan base in the past has been let down several times, and being able to go out and wear Ole Miss across your chest just for them.
"You go out to eat, and you've got little kids there who are smiling ear-to-ear just to be able to see you. They might be too shy to come up and talk to you, but they're smiling ear-to-ear just because they get to see your face. You don't get that everywhere."
Watkins will go down as one of the more memorable players in Ole Miss history, not just for his consistent play, but it always felt like he was in the right place at the right time, including on Thursday night when he caught an unbelievable pass from Jaxson Dart in the second half that you can view below.
Watkins officially declared for the NFL Draft on Friday, and his focus now turns to what he hopes is a fruitful professional career.