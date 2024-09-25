Don't Sleep on 3! Juice Wells Gives Insight Into His Strong Start Ahead of SEC Play
Ole Miss star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. has made an immediate impact for an explosive Rebels offense this season, scoring a touchdown in each of his four games this season.
But it still feels as though the star playmaker is a tad overlooked.
While dynamic playmaker Tre Harris has been the focus of the Rebel receiver room this season (and for good reason) Wells has seemingly taken a back seat in terms of buzz.
And he's okay with that.
"Honesty, I just got to play my role," Wells said. "I'm not worried about that, honestly. As a whole, we're eating as an offense. It's not really something that's bothering me. I just play my role, and when my time comes, I'll be ready".
The humility from Wells is on full display. One of the most sought-after talents in this offseason's transfer recruiting cycle, he came to Oxford knowing he may not be the No. 1 receiver, a much different situation from the one he was in at South Carolina.
And despite not technically holding that "No. 1 spot," that hasn't slowed down his production. Wells has hauled in 14 receptions for 274 yards and four touchdowns so far this season, including the opening score last week in the Rebels' 52-13 beatdown of Georgia Southern. Mind you, Wells scored on only the second play of the game, hauling in a 35-yard pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart.
On an offense loaded with talent from front-to-back, Juice is committed to being the best teammate he can be and playing his role in one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country. It's safe to say he's done exactly that.
The Rebels take on Kentucky on Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.