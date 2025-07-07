EA Sports College Football 26: Ole Miss Football's Top-Ranked Players in the Game
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are back in EA Sports College Football 26 with the program seeing multiple players' ratings rise this time around.
On Monday, the game became available for those who purchased via preorder while the official release is set for July 10.
For Kiffin, he is featured on the game's "Deluxe Edition" alongside multiple top coaches and players set to take over college football this season.
"It was just a neat experience going out there. I think the picture they put out there wasn't really how we were standing necessarily. But just standing there and there was Reggie (Bush) and Tim Tebow, it was just really cool," Kiffin said in May.
"Just have so many experiences with some of those players — being in the houses of those guys and recruiting them and now seeing them years later it was just pretty cool. My son was there, so he got to experience that."
Which Rebels are the highest-rated with the early reveal launched?
No. 1: LB Suntarina Perkins - 93 overall
Perkins played in all 13 games and started eight for Ole Miss last fall, helping anchor one of the best rush defenses in the nation as a terror off the edge.
Perkins helped contribute to team program records in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), which both led the nation.
Individually, his 60 total tackles ranked fourth on the team, and he tied for the team lead in both TFL (14.0) and sacks (10.5).
Those 10.5 sacks ranked tied for second in Ole Miss single-season history, and his 14.0 TFL ranked tied for 10th all-time.
No. 2: HB Damien Taylor - 89 overall
During the 2024 season, Taylor logged 1,010 yards on 173 carries to lead the Troy Trojans offense. He pieced together 84.2 yards per game on 5.8 yards per carry along with eight total touchdowns.
The Troy transfer had received significant attention via the Transfer Portal with multiple SEC programs expressing interest, but it's Ole Miss that ultimately received the lone visit.
No. 3: TE Luke Hasz - 89 overall
While at Arkansas, Hasz made an immediate impact as a freshman, totaling 253 yards and three touchdowns before his season was cut short due to a broken collarbone.
He returned last year and appeared in all 12 games, starting 10, and posting another strong campaign at 324 yards and four scores before hitting the portal.
"I think as soon as we made it into town, we loved Oxford whenever we got here—just the people and things it has to offer," Hasz said. "Definitely Coach Cox being a big part of that. I've gotten to know him from high school recruiting. "
No. 4: De'Zhaun Stribling - 88 overall
During his two years with Washington State, Stribling reeled in 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State in the 2023 offseason.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season, Stribling caught 66 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns during his two-year tenure in Stillwater.
Stribling is a speedster that can take the top off of the defense at any moment with his quick, twitchy footwork.
He was recorded as the fastest player in the nation in Week 5 after being recorded running at 22.3 miles per hour on a 77-yard flea-flicker touchdown against Kansas State.
Ole Miss wideout Cayden Lee is the program's second-highest rated wideout as an 87 overall.
No. 5: DT Zxavian Harris - 88 overall
During the 2024 season, Harris played in all 13 games for the Rebels with three starts. He ended the season with 32 total tackles (13 solo), 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, two QB hurries, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.
