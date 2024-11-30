Eli Manning Congratulates Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart on Breaking Passing Record
Friday was a big day for Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart.
For starters, it was his final game in an Ole Miss uniform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. He also took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl, but more than that, he etched his name into the school record books once again.
Dart's 143 passing yards were enough to make him the school's all-time leader in passing yardage, surpassing a mark set by Eli Manning in the early 2000s. Following the record being broken, Manning released a statement congratulating Dart on the accomplishment.
You can view the video below.
"Hey, Jaxson, congratulations on passing my career yards mark at Ole Miss," Manning said. "I'm usually not very excited about one of my records getting broken, but having gotten to meet you over the years and watch your career, I'm happy that it's to one like you. Congratulations again, and keep up the great work."
Dart admitted after the game that he hadn't really thought much about the record prior to the rivalry matchup. Instead, he was focused on enjoying his last home game as a Rebel.
"Honestly, I hadn't even thought about the record," Dart said. "I was more just thinking about trying to take in all that I could from my last experience playing here. ... I just appreciate everything that this place has given to me. I gave it my all. I think that it was just special being able to win the Egg Bowl, a rivalry game, and go out with a win."
The win in the Egg Bowl marked Dart's second in the series (last season and this season), and also Ole Miss' fourth in the last five meetings against Mississippi State.