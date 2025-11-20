Eli Manning Hopes ‘Things Are Settled Soon’ Between Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin
For years, quarterback Eli Manning’s last Ole Miss team—the 10–3 2003 squad—was the barometer for post-integration success in Oxford, Miss. That's not an exaggeration—until 2015, no Rebels team post-1971 finished higher than that one (No. 13) in the final AP Poll.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has changed that narrative. In six seasons with the school, Kiffin has finished years ranked No. 9 (2023) and No. 11 (twice, in 2021 and 2024). If he leaves the Rebels as speculated for Florida or LSU, it would be a massive loss.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated Thursday on behalf of clothing brand Flag & Anthem, Manning expressed hope that Kiffin and Ole Miss would come to a resolution soon one way or another with a likely trip to the College Football Playoff looming.
“You just kind of hope things are settled so we can go into [the Mississippi State game], know what we're trying to do, and have a chance to make the college playoffs,” Manning said. “We have a chance to host a college playoff game at home in Oxford, which would be amazing.”
Earlier this week, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported that the Rebels had given Kiffin a deadline of Nov. 28—i.e., the Egg Bowl rivalry game against the Bulldogs—to decide his fate. Kiffin denied that on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.
Ole Miss is 10–1 this season—its best record by winning percentage since going 10–0 during the tumultuous 1962 season.
“You just hope everything gets settled quickly so everybody can focus and know what we're working toward and everybody being committed to winning that championship,” Manning said.
