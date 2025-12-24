Eli Manning Reveals Stunning Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia in CFP Run

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will hit the road to New Orleans (La.) for a New Year's Day matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the AllState Sugar Bowl after capturing a first-round College Football Playoff win over Tulane last Saturday.

Pete Golding and Co. dominated in the program's College Football Playoff debut, but the stakes once again get higher with a rematch against Kirby Smart's Georgia squad.

In what will be an SEC rematch from a thriller in October, Ole Miss will eye an opportunity to avenge an early-season loss with Rebels great Eli Manning weighing in on the showdown in the Bayou State.

“Ole Miss and Georgia played earlier in the year,” Eli said. “It was a shootout, back and forth. But my Rebels are going to pull off the win. They’re going to get it.

“Going to the finals, going to the championship, Indiana and Ole Miss. That’s what everybody thought it was going to be in the championship at the beginning of the season. Everybody was predicting it. Here it is, Ole Miss, national champs. Let’s go.”

Manning Royalty Checks In With Ole Miss:

"It’s been awesome. They’re a big part of Ole Miss history and the legacy they’ve created for themselves while they were here," Golding said on Monday.

"There was a previous relationship prior to this from the recruitment of Arch as well. They got to know a lot of those guys. Not really Eli and that, because obviously he was up in New York.

"But him coming back, regardless of who was going to be in this seat, Eli was probably going to be at the first playoff game at his alma matter. But having Archie back and talking to the team and the message that he said to them on Friday had a huge impact for our players.

"Our guys driving around campus, they see that 18 sign and for them to be able to stand up in front of them and present the message he did was pretty awesome."

