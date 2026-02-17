Ole Miss Football Makes Pair of Splash Hires to Pete Golding's Staff in Major Move

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have formally announced a pair of new hires to the staff in Oxford as the program's strong offseason continues.

Once Golding took over as the Rebels' shot-caller, he didn't skip a beat after assembling both a strong Transfer Portal Class and new-look coaching staff with multiple splash hires.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN.

Now, Ole Miss has revealed two newcomers to the staff in Oxford ahead of Golding's inaugural season at the helm.

No. 1: Cody Woodiel - Tight Ends/Co-Offensive Coordinator

Ole Miss has officially hired Miami Hurricanes tight ends coach Cody Woodiel as the program's next co-offensive coordinator.

Woodiel is coming off of a National Championship appearance with Mario Cristobal and Co. where he is now set to make his way back to the Magnolia State for the 2026 season.

The highly-respected assistant coach is originally from Hernando (Miss.) where he played his college ball at Troy before then being brought on as a graduate assistant.

Following stops at Murray State, Itawamba Community College, and Oregon, Woodiel then made the move from Eugene to Coral Gables with Cristobal.

Welcome to Oxford @CoachWoodiel‼️



Ole Miss officially hires Cody Woodiel as Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/XMFUV9K4KH — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 17, 2026

Fast forward just years later and Woodiel will now carve out his own path where he will return to his home-state and join the Ole Miss Rebels staff for the 2026 season as the program's tight ends coach, Ole Miss revealed.

Former Ole Miss tight ends coach Joe Cox made the move to Baton Rouge after joining Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers staff this offseason alongside multiple Rebels offensive assistants.

No. 2: Todd Cooley - Director of High School Relations/Assistant to the Head Coach

Delta State head coach Todd Cooley has made the move to Oxford where he will now serve as the program's Director of High School Relations after a historic stint at his previous stop.

Welcome to Oxford @CoachToddCooley‼️



Ole Miss officially hires Todd Cooley as Director of High School Relations/Assistant to the Head Coach#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/iCMTOSfhHt — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 17, 2026

Cooley is coming off of a historic run with Delta State after leading the program across the last 13 years in the Magnolia State - finishing with an 82-49 record – making the NCAA Division II playoffs four times.

The iconic shot-caller won three Gulf South Conference titles and three Coach of the Year awards where he will now take on a new challenge under Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward.

