ESPN Analyst Believes Ole Miss Football Has an 'Absolute Star' Heading Into 2025
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program will debut a new-look roster this upcoming season with the offense set to have a different Rebel under center.
Redshirt-sophomore signal-caller Austin Simmons is set to lead the program this fall with star quarterback Jaxson Dart set to begin his NFL career in the Big Apple.
Dart, a record-setting signal-caller during his time in the Magnolia State, was selected in the first round by the New York Giants in April.
The coveted quarterback threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
But it's a new era in Oxford with Simmons set to take control of the offense for the Rebels.
He's garnered high praise this offseason with Dart even hyping up the new quarterback for the Rebels.
"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," Dart said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
But Dart isn't the only one intrigued with what Simmons can provide the program.
CBS Sports recently revealed the quarterback rankings in the Southeastern Conference with Simmons landing in the middle of the pack at No. 8.
"Like Lincoln Riley's passers, you can pencil in major production under Lane Kiffin at the quarterback spot. And he's confident in Simmons since the Rebels didn't pursue a starting quarterback in the portal this cycle after losing Jaxson Dart.
"In limited duty last fall, Simmons flashed, most notably with his touchdown drive in the first half of the Rebels' win over Georgia. Simmons doesn't have nearly as much film as some of the players behind him in these rankings, but at season's end, his numbers will be in the top tier of the conference."
Along with Dart and CBS Sports, ESPN analyst Peter Burns has given his take on what Simmons can provide the Rebels.
Burns labeled Simmons as an absolute star.
Now, all eyes are on Simmons as the new era of Ole Miss Football is set to debut this fall with a Week 1 clash against Georgia State inching closer.
