Ole Miss Football Loses Promising Defensive Back to Transfer Portal Amid Rebuild

Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Travaris Banks intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons with the program in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Banks signed with the program as a four-star recruit in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle after pledging to the Rebels over the Mississippi State Bulldogs down the stretch of his process.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Alabama native spent two seasons with the Rebels where he had the best year of his career so far in 2025.

Banks tallied 20 tackles and a pass breakup across 10 games with the Rebels amid a historic season for the program - logging five tackles across Ole Miss’ three games in the College Football Playoff.

Now, after redshirting in his true freshman campaign in 2024, Banks will depart the program with three seasons of eligibility in search of a new home as the program reconstructs the roster in Oxford.

The Departures [15]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons (signed with Missouri)

OL PJ Wilkins (Committed to Wisconsin)

WR Winston Watkins, Jr. (Committed to LSU)

LB Jaden Yates (Committed to Houston)

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

S Anthony Robinson III

The Additions [13]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

There are also players that are set to return next fall - including the program's franchise running back in Kewan Lacy - an All-American selection in 2025 after re-signing with the Rebels.

“You see what Kewan is made of, what this team is made of,” Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro told On3 Sports following the season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“It’s the reason so many guys are going to be back next year. We’re going to build on this.”

The Ole Miss star running back was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

