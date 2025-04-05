ESPN Analyst Predicts Jaxson Dart to be a Top-10 NFL Draft Selection
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has been no stranger to attention this offseason, and for good reason.
The senior quarterback broke multiple school records during his time in Oxford while finishing second in the nation, and first in the SEC, in passing yards with over 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024.
Dart's draft stock has only continued to rise, with Dart delivering standout performances at both the NFL Combine and the Rebels Pro Day.
His stock rose further this past Wednesday, as ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky projects Dart to be a top-10 selection in the NFL Draft.
"I'm a Jaxson Dart guy and I don't think that he makes it out of the top ten." Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show, this past Wednesday. "He sees it well, and he can throw it."
The projection comes alongside Dart's final top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Friday, further cementing his status as a player under first round consideration.
“It sounded like his Pro Day did go exceptionally well,” NFL Network national reporter Ian Rapoport said this week on the Pat McAfee Show. “Definitely in the conversation to be the No. 3 quarterback taken.
"If you say to me, right now, what is my guess? Just guess where he goes? I would say first round is very much a possibility for Jaxson Dart. Maybe mid-to-late first round, but I probably would have said the same thing for Bo Nix last year and he went 12. Quarterbacks are hard to predict.
“The Steelers one is interesting. He’s obviously very talented. If he goes middle-to-back of the first round, and he goes to a team that may or may not soon have Aaron Rogers, that’s not a long-term answer. They would love a long-term answer. Jaxson Dart has been the guy.
“If you look at the back half of the draft, there’s not a ton of teams, there’s some, that need a quarterback as their franchise guy. The Steelers are one. That would be one that makes some sense to me if that’s someone they view they can take there.”
Dart will look to elevate whichever organization claims his services during this month's 2025 NFL Draft.
"I would say an 'organization-changer'" Dart said, when asked the type of player an NFL team will be getting. "Somebody who legitimately sets the tempo of how things are supposed to be done."
"Each and every day someone who's consistent. Someone who's the ultimate competitor and will do whatever it takes to win."
Dart's attitude, combined with his tape and combine performances have absolutely made him stand out among a talented quarterback class, and it appears NFL decision-makers are taking notice.
