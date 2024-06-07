ESPN Analyst Reveals Top 10 QBs Entering 2024 Season, Where's Ole Miss Rebels' Jaxson Dart?
OXFORD, Miss. – Quarterback is the most important position on the gridiron, and the Ole Miss Rebels boast one of the best signal-callers in college football in senior Jaxson Dart. The Rebels are prepared to take advantage of the new playoff format starting in 2024, and Dart’s return for his “Last Dance” in Oxford has experts drooling over Ole Miss’ potential this season.
Dart has been highly rated in numerous quarterback rankings released throughout this offseason, and he has landed on yet another Top 10 list, as ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently revealed his signal-caller hierarchy via his show “Always College Football.”
McElroy pegged Dart as his No. 9 quarterback entering the 2024 season, joining fellow SEC signal-callers Carson Beck (No. 1), Quinn Ewers (No. 2), and Jalen Milroe (No. 5).
“Ole Miss has playoff aspirations in 2024, and one of the main reasons is that Dart has proven to be a very capable quarterback,” McElroy said via his show. “Consistency could still improve a touch, but he’s a dangerous passer and an overall strong decision-maker, plus he can hurt you with his legs.”
Dart posted career highs in passing yards (3,364), passing touchdowns (23), and rushing touchdowns (eight) while throwing just five interceptions in 2023. He also proved that he can win big games. Dart's best performances of the 2023 season came against the LSU Tigers in Week 5 and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - both wins for the Rebels.
Something McElroy did not mention when creating this list was Dart's toughness. The 6-2, 220-pound quarterback has proven that he can dish out punishment on the ground and is also not afraid to take big hits. At this level, the best ability will always be availability, and Dart's toughness and grit will be crucial factors if Ole Miss wants to make a playoff run in 2024.