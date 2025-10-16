ESPN College GameDay Reveals Celebrity Guest Picker for Georgia Football vs. Ole Miss
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will square off against Kirby Smart and the No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in Athens for a Top-10 SEC clash.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will put the program's unbeaten record on the line at Sanford Stadium with all eyes set to be on the significant conference matchup - including ESPN College GameDay.
Pat McAfee and the crew, including Nick Saban, will be in the Peach State for the "Game of the Week" between a pair of College Football Playoff contenders.
The stage is set for the Rebels with the program intrigued about the challenge that lies ahead.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
With ESPN's College GameDay set to be in town, there has been significant buzz surrounding the celebrity guest picker with the answer being revealed on Thursday.
Country music icon Jelly Roll will be on set alongside McAfee and the crew on Saturday morning locking in his Week 8 predictions.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Kirby Smart's Take: Expect a Rowdy Crowd in Athens
“We need the best atmosphere we’ve ever had in Sanford Stadium,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Lane. He does an incredible job. Probably one of the best things he’s done is in-game coaching.
"Having coached with him and watched him for years, his impact on the quarterback and the offensive play and ability to communicate with the quarterback, whether that’s by headset or by sideline, he does a great job of getting the quarterback’s attention and getting them in the right plays based on looks probably better than anybody else in the country.
“He and his staff do that; I won’t give him all the credit. But he does an unbelievable job, and we need to make that extremely difficult.”
