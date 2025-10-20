ESPN FPI Predicts Ole Miss Football's Win Total With Oklahoma, Florida Remaining
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 with the Rebels looking to get back in the win column after a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will continue blocking out the noise with an opportunity to bounce back against a Top-15 foe on the road.
After heading into the fourth quarter against Georgia with a 35-26 lead, the Bulldogs responded with 17 unanswered points to pull off the comeback win.
“Really disappointed that we put ourselves in a position to go 7-0 in a really big game at Georgia and have a nine-point lead with a minute and a half left in the third quarter,” Kiffin said Sunday evening.
“Had them actually in a fourth-and-1 on their own minus-44 and they go for it. Obviously they should in that situation. We have them stopped short of the first down and the guy keeps moving his feet and we let him get the first down.
“If you said before the season, ‘Hey, you’re going to be 6-0 and up two scores and they’re going to go for it and you’re going to have them stopped,’ it would have been interesting to see at that point having the ball on that side of the 50 up nine what would have happened.”
Now, with five games remaining for the Ole Miss program, the ESPN Football Power Index has weighed in on the win percentage for each matchup.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 44.8 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 79.6 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 76.0 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 73.7 percent chance to win
Ole Miss is favored in each remaining matchup on the docket besides Saturday's clash against the Oklahoma Sooners.
No. 8 Ole Miss and Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday with all eyes on the Rebels on the road in Norman.
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.