ESPN FPI Predicts Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will square off against No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman with the stage set for a Top-25 SEC showdown at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look ot get back in the win column after suffering the program's first loss of the season last Saturday, but with a fierce opponent ahead, another daunting foe is on the docekt.
No. 8 Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 with all focus now on bouncing back against Brent Venables' squad in Norman.
"[Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables] has done an awesome job whenever he’s led the defense. Every year but one they’ve had Top 10 finishes, which is just a phenomenal job of how hard he gets them to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve got great players now that he’s had a couple of years to get these guys in there and get them trained and coached. They’re playing well and better than any defense in the country. Have basically shut everybody down. Phenomenal."
The ESPN Football Power Index has weighed in on the Week 9 matchup with one program receiving a slight edge with kickoff less than 48 hours away.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -200
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Fall in Norman
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have the edge with a 55.2 percent chance to walk out of the Week 9 SEC clash with a win.
The analytics are favoring the Sooners with the Ole Miss Rebels holding a 44.8 percent chance to walk out of Norman with a victory, according to the ESPN FPI.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Significant Challenge Ahead
"They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset," Kiffin said. "[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
