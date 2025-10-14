ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Week 8 Matchup
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will put the program's undefeated record on the line in Week 8 with the Rebels hitting the road to Athens for an SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
After reaching the midway point of the 2025 season with an unblemished record, Lane Kiffin and Co. will face another challenging test this Saturday in the Peach State.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are once again navigating a successful season with the program entering the SEC showdown sitting at No. 9 in the country.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
The stage is set. No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will headline Saturday's college football slate with ESPN College GameDay set to be in Athens for the Top-10 SEC clash.
What are the early predictions for the Week 8 matchup?
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Bulldogs Have The Edge
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have a 30.2 percent chance of walking out of Sanford Stadium with a victory.
On the other side, Georgia enters the matchup with a 69.8 percent chance of earning a victory in the Top-10 matchup.
Ole Miss is favored, according to the ESPN FPI, in every game remaining on the 2025 schedule besides Week 8 at Georgia.
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 50.5 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 75.9 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 73.9 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 75.3 percent chance to win
No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all focus set to be on the "Game of the Week" in Athens.
