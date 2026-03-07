New Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers Staff Hires Poised to Make Major Impact in 2026

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have retooled the coaching staff in Oxford this offseason with multiple splash hires joining the program across the last three months.

Once Golding took over the program on Nov. 30, there was a collective buy-in from the administration with the Rebels immediately hitting the ground running in order to keep the momentum alive heading into the College Football Playoff and offseason.

Fast forward three months later and the Ole Miss Rebels have captured a pair of College Football Playoff wins, the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class, and an elite coaching staff under Golding's watch.

But there is one new staffer that has generated significant buzz ever since making his decision public in December: Frank Wilson.

The new Ole Miss associate head coach/running backs coach made the move from LSU to Ole Miss after serving as the Tigers' interim head coach following Brian Kelly's firing in October.

From there, Lane Kiffin was introduced as the new shot-caller of the LSU program where Wilson then made the move to join Golding's staff in Oxford.

A native of New Orleans and two-time national recruiter of the year, Wilson served as LSU’s running backs coach and associate head coach for three-plus seasons before being elevated to interim head coach.

Prior to joining the LSU Tigers staff in his second stint, Wilson spent six years at LSU under head coach Les Miles from 2010-15. In all, Wilson recently wrapped up his 10th season with the Tigers.

But there are now expectations for Wilson where he's been labeled a new staff hire that is "poised to make a major impact" heading into the 2026 season by On3 Sports' Chris Low.

New staff hires across college football poised to make a major impact in 2026👀



(via @Clowfb)https://t.co/cdpn52AXSO https://t.co/CpGD7hi6E8 pic.twitter.com/iHmicHPolx — On3 (@On3) March 7, 2026

Wilson has emerged as one of the top recruiters at the collegiate level with ties across Louisiana like no other - now beginning to utilize those relationships for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Golding, Wilson, and the entire Ole Miss staff has started dipping into the Bayou State with a focus on stacking the top talent in the border state.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are on Wilson and his impact heading into the 2026 campaign where he will also look to elevate Kewan Lacy's play on the field after an All-American season in 2025.

