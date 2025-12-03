ESPN Insider Reveals Why He Would Have Allowed Lane Kiffin to Coach Ole Miss in CFP

Lane Kiffin is officially out as the head coach in Oxford after departing the Ole Miss Rebels for the job in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers.

In a move that has taken social media by storm across the last 72 hours, Kiffin boarded a flight to Baton Rouge on Sunday where he walked away from No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1) amid a College Football Playoff run.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

Kiffin revealed his desire to coach the Ole Miss program into the postseason on multiple occasions, despite departing for LSU, with officials in Oxford denying his request.

In his statement revealed via social media after making the move official, Kiffin stated that the team wanted him to coach, but athletics director Keith Carter wouldn't allow it.

Now, ESPN analyst Rece Davis has weighed in on why he would have allowed it.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Rece Davis Weighs In:

“My position, had I been in Ole Miss’ shoes, is I would have allowed Lane Kiffin to coach — not because of Lane Kiffin,” Davis said. “Ole Miss is the aggrieved party here. Let’s make no mistake about that.”

“He doesn’t get to set the parameters and the circumstances for everyone else involved in that choice.

“If I had been in Ole Miss’ shoes, because this is a once-in-a-so-far-lifetime opportunity for them, I would have done everything to put them in the best position to grab the ring,” Davis added.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: