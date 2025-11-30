ESPN Insider Reveals How Lane Kiffin Leaving for LSU Will Impact Ole Miss in the CFP
Ole Miss head coach has made the move to depart the program after accepting the LSU Tigers job on Sunday, he revealed via social media.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with a College Football Playoff berth on the horizon, but it didn't stop Kiffin from flirting with the idea of leaving Oxford.
Fast forward to Saturday and it became abundantly clear that Kiffin's decision was made where he was set to leave for Ole Miss where the deal came together on Sunday.
Now, with Kiffin out, the Ole Miss Rebels have elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the full-time head coach where he will replace Kiffin moving forward as the permanent shot-caller.
But with Kiffin out of the picture amid an Ole Miss College Football Playoff berth, how will it impact the Rebels' seeding in the 12-team bracket.
ESPN's Heather Dinich weighed in on the idea of Ole Miss dropping with Kiffin departing.
"You’re right,” Heather Dinich said. “They are a CFP contender and I expect them to stay that way, but if Ole Miss has an interim head coach heading into the Playoff, that gives the selection committee the liberty to consider that when doing their final ranking on selection day.
"The selection committee protocol says that the committee can consider the availability of key players and coaches and how that might impact the team’s postseason.”
“They’re certainly not going to drop Ole Miss out of the College Football Playoff,” Dinich added. “But if they don’t think they’re as good of a team with an interim head coach on the sideline, they can consider dropping them a spot or two. Most likely, I would say they still host a first round home game.”
Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director discussed the idea of Kiffin coaching in the postseason where the decision-makers in Oxford denied his request.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”
