ESPN Labels Three Polarizing Coaching Candidates For Florida Other Than Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines with social media swirling surrounding this year's coaching carousel.
After a hot start to the 2025 season, No. 7 Ole Miss enters Week 10 with a 7-1 record with the program knocking on the door of a College Football Playoff berth.
But it hasn't stopped national analysts across America from tossing Kiffin's name in the hat for multiple job openings - including the Florida Gators gig.
Once Billy Napier was relieved of his duties in Gainesville, Kiffin emerged as the top candidate for the job, but there are other names floating around as the program heats up its search.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg labeled three candidates to watch if Kiffin either remains in Oxford with the Ole Miss Rebels or heads elsewhere.
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and SMU's Rhett Lashlee top his list.
"Florida clearly has interest in Kiffin, but what if he's not the guy? Drinkwitz and Lashlee both seem ready for a jump and could be good fits in Gainesville," Rittenberg wrote.
"They're both in good situations, though, especially Lashlee after making the CFP last season. Missouri has capitalized on its SEC schedule across the past two campaigns but hasn't beaten a ranked opponent in the league. Next season, the Tigers will visit Georgia and Ole Miss, and they will host Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida."
Another candidate to watch, according to Rittenberg, is Louisville Cardinals' Jeff Brohm as his name continues getting tossed around in the coaching carousel.
"Brohm is another option, especially because of his big-game record. He is 4-4 against AP top-five opponents following an Oct. 17 win at Miami," Rittenberg wrote. "Although Brohm also has struggled in losing games he shouldn't, his big-game success and creative offense are appealing.
"He also is extremely rooted in Louisville -- both at the university and in his hometown -- so it would take a lot to pull him away," Rittenberg stated.
Now, the coaching search in Gainesville continues heating up with Kiffin and other critical candidates being labeled for the Florida Gators gig.
