ESPN Ranks Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class in Stunning Top-10 Spot

The Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a chaotic offseason in Oxford with Pete Golding and Co. attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal as the first plan of action.

After assembling a strong coaching staff during the program's College Football Playoff run, Ole Miss immediately hit the ground running in the free agent market once it opened on Jan. 2.

Golding and the new-look staff in the Magnolia State inked a handful of Top-100 transfers - including LSU's Carius Curne - along with other immediate impact pieces set to take the program by storm in 2026.

Ole Miss has remained in the spotlight this month, but Golding and Co. have tuned out the noise with the Rebels now holding a Top-10 class in the Transfer Portal, according to ESPN.

Along with ESPN providing an impressive ranking, 247Sports has listed the overall haul as the No. 2 class in America.

What did ESPN say about the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Transfer Portal Class?

ESPN Weighs In: Rebels' Elite Portal Haul

"Fair or not, one of the major subplots to Pete Golding's first offseason in Oxford was how he would respond to the roster movement that followed Lane Kiffin's departure for LSU. Ole Miss' class lacks the same star power, but it's plenty deep," ESPN wrote.

"Golding landed multiple top-100 caliber portal prospects and reshaped his secondary, headlined by Florida State transfer Edwin Joseph, a long, rangy safety with impressive ball skills who is strong in run support, plus hard-hitting Georgia safety Joenel Aguero.

"Young, projectable offensive tackles are a premium in the portal, and Golding landed freshman Carius Curne from LSU no less.

"The Rebels also brought in untested yet ultra-talented dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight, who was out of Mississippi and could be thrust into a starting role if Trinidad Chambliss' lawsuit against the NCAA seeking another year of eligibility fails."

The Transfer Portal Additions [27]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

