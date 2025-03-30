ESPN Projects Ole Miss Football to Make History in 2025 NFL Draft
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will be well-represented in the 2025 NFL Draft with near double-digit members of the 2024 roster expected to hear their names called.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently revealed a full 2025 Mock Draft with nine Rebels listed.
It all starts with quarterback Jaxson Dart with the Ole Miss signal-caller continuing to gain buzz as a first-round selection.
“95%,” Miller said of Dart’s first round probability. “I'm with Jordan and Field. I think it's really likely Dart goes in Round 1. In my talks with scouts this past week, the expectation is that his pre-draft process has been too successful for him to get past the first 32 picks.
"The three teams Field mentioned -- the Steelers, Saints and Rams -- are all obvious fits for his services. The only thing that would prevent him from getting picked in Round 1 is if Sanders fell to Pittsburgh at pick No. 21 overall, which in turn could push Dart down the board. But I really don't see that happening.”
Aside from Dart, there are multiple Rebels that landed on the full Mock Draft.
The ESPN Mock Draft: Rebels Represented Well
No. 26 QB Jaxson Dart (Los Angeles Rams)
No. 30 CB Trey Amos (Buffalo Bills)
No. 43 DT Walter Nolen (San Francisco 49ers)
No. 55 Tre Harris (Los Angeles Chargers)
No. 77 DE Princely Umanmielen (New England Patriots)
No. 104 JJ Pegues (Cleveland Browns)
No. 121 LB Chris Paul Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
No. 140 DE Jared Ivey (Carolina Panthers)
No. 185 WR Jordan Watkins (Pittsburgh Steelers)
