ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Following Week 9 With Ole Miss Football Remaining Strong

Lane Kiffin and Co. put America on notice in Week 9, analytics backing the Rebels heading down the stretch of the season.

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) officially put America on notice after capturing a Top-15 SEC road win on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners.

In a win that improves the program's resumé and boosts the Rebels chances at a College Football Playoff berth, Kiffin and Co. continue making a statement in 2025.

“I think it says a lot about them,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said postgame. “Because when you have had something happen to you previously in a season, let alone seven days ago, and that same feeling comes back again.

"‘Here we go, again. We’re ahead, alright, game’s kind of in our control. Oh way, now they’re scoring a lot easier. We’re not moving like we were.’ Same Georgia feeling. Crowd started coming alive. Then, obviously, much different response by us.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Behind a strong night from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the offense, Ole Miss saw elevated the program's status with four games to go as postseason hopes grew stronger.

Following the win, Kiffin sent the players back out to the field to celebrate with the fanbase as the Rebels continue navigating a historic 2025 campaign.

“These are hard to do. They’re hard to come by. So, everybody’s going in the locker room. So, I sent for them to come back out. I didn’t have a plan — just hey, let’s go down there and say thanks to the fans,” Kiffin said.

“But also enjoy the moment, man. You’re in an iconic stadium that just won a million games here and you did something really special. So, take in the moment instead of getting to the next thing. That’s kind of what I did my whole life. So, I just tried to help them with that.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Following the Week 9 college football slate, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed the latest rankings with Ole Miss remaining strong in the Top-15.

The ESPN Football Power Index Following Week 9:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Oregon
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas
  8. Texas A&M
  9. USC
  10. Miami
  11. Utah
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Tennessee
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Michigan
  16. BYU
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Missouri
  20. Iowa
  21. Penn State
  22. LSU
  23. Washington
  24. Auburn
  25. Georgia Tech

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action in Week 10 against the South Carolina Gamecocks with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT in Oxford.

