ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 12 With Ole Miss Football in the Mix

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are firmly in the mix, continue stealing America's attention this fall.

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) captured a Week 12 SEC victory over the Florida Gators behind a historic night from running back Kewan Lacy.

In front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Lane Kiffin and Co. further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances with the victory on Saturday.

“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’

"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”

On a night where the rumor mill was swirling surrounding Kiffin's future in Oxford, the Rebels silenced the buzz and handled business over the Gators to move to 10-1 on the season.

“Today was awesome and I don’t talk about that stuff,” Kiffin said when asked about the job rumors, yet again. “Really, to talk about it right now would be disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We got a lot of things going here, doing really well and I love it here.”

Now, Ole Miss remains squarely in the ESPN Football Power Index Top-25 Rankings following the win as they push through to the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Here’s a look at the full FPI top 25 this week:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Oregon
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Alabama
  7. Utah
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Texas A&M
  10. USC
  11. Miami
  12. Texas
  13. Ole Miss
  14. BYU
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Tennessee
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Michigan
  19. Mizzou
  20. Penn State
  21. Iowa
  22. LSU
  23. Washington
  24. Auburn
  25. SMU
Trinidad Chambliss' Take: Special Season in Oxford

“I can’t say enough how special Oxford is, Ole Miss is. The people make it really good. They truly are just, like, genuine human beings down here. They say Southern Hospitality is a real thing. It is. It’s been great so far here at Ole Miss. Truly thankful for everyone.”

