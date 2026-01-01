How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Pivotal Sugar Bowl Matchup

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will have America's attention on Thursday night for a Sugar Bowl showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

With a College Football Playoff semifinals berth on the line, Pete Golding's crew will look to get over an October loss to Smart's crew after falling 43-35 in Athens.

“I’m very excited to play Georgia again,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “The first outcome wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. We felt like we were the better team that day and we felt like we should have won that game.

"I’ve got to finish games in the fourth quarter. It’s going to be another dog fight. They’re going to come with it. Their defense is really solid. They’re going to have a great scheme for us. We just have to execute. It’s whoever makes the most mistakes. Let’s not do that.”

Now, with kickoff inching closer, the anticipation continues building with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference battle.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

"The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

"Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete."

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels will have a 39.9 percent chance to walk away with the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in New Orleans.

On the other side, Kirby Smart and Co. have a 60.1 percent chance to earn the win with the Bulldogs coming in as 6.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pete Golding's Take: Spot the Ball

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to spot the ball," Golding said. "It’s not going to be the call that wins the game.

"It’s going to be the execution of the call and the communication of 11 guys being on the same page and playing extremely hard and contesting every play. It gets back to the players, no doubt."

