ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 6 With Ole Miss Football Moving

Lane Kiffin and Co. remained idle in Week 6, see movement in latest ESPN Football Power Index.

Zack Nagy

No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remained idle in Week 6 with the program navigating an open date to hit the recovery table.

After a statement victory over the LSU Tigers in Week 5, Lane Kiffin and Co. began preparation for an Oct. 11 matchup against Washington State in Oxford during this week's bye.

“I’d probably keep playing but I don’t control that, so it is what it is,” Kiffin said of the open date. “We’re pretty healthy for this time of year, especially having already played three SEC games. So, we’re going to open up some competition up at some spots.

“I just finished our staff meeting and said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be like a lot of teams do when they’re 5-0 and just think everything’s fine. There’s thing we need to improve on. We’re going to play better offenses here to come that are going to challenge us more.

"So, we’ve got to continue to get better at things and push our players more and work on things to get better instead of just feeling okay about where we’re at.”

Despite the Rebels staying put, the program saw movement in the latest ESPN Football Power Index. Where did Kiffin and Co. land?

The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 6 Edition

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Oregon Ducks
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Indiana Hoosiers
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  6. Georgia Bulldogs
  7. Ole Miss Rebels
  8. Texas Longhorns
  9. Miami Hurricanes
  10. USC Trojans
  11. Tennessee Volunteers
  12. Michigan Wolverines
  13. Texas A&M Aggies
  14. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  15. Oklahoma Sooners
  16. Vanderbilt Commodores
  17. LSU Tigers
  18. Missouri Tigers
  19. Penn State Nittany Lions
  20. BYU Cougars
  21. Utah Utes
  22. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  23. Auburn Tigers
  24. Florida State Seminoles
  25. TCU Horned Frogs
Lane Kiffin's Take: Dynasties Will Be a Challenge to Create in Modern Era

"That’s just a situation of NIL and portal. In my opinion, I don’t think you’re going to see these loaded SEC … the ‘Bama run, the Georgia run. I don’t think that’s happening again under the current system.

"You can’t keep that many great players on a roster because they’re not playing and they transfer. Not only do they transfer, some of them go in the conference, so it balances out the conference more."

