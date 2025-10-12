ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 7 With Ole Miss Football Dropping
No. 4 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) survived an upset scare on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after taking down Washington State 24-21 in Week 7.
Behind a strong outing from running back Kewan Lacy, the Rebels escaped with a three-point win over a non-conference foe to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
“Probably the one guy who stood out on not really a good day as a team,” Kiffin said of Lacy, who went for 142 rushing yards. “Electric energy, making people miss and had another really good run on one that got called back for a hold. It was a really great effort run.
“If we all played with that effort today, we wouldn’t be feeling like this. We survived. You may have heard me talk about ‘reserve judgement’ on what’s bad or good, and maybe we will look back and say maybe it was good to have this game to wake us up and stop reading where we are ranked.
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game. So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
It was a slow night for starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with the Division II All-American transfer coming out the gates slow - ultimately getting it done down the stretch to get over the hump.
“I feel like we didn’t execute on offense,” Chambliss said. “We were driving the whole game and moving the ball, but we just couldn’t finish in the red zone. I didn’t play as well as I should as a quarterback, and that’s a lot on me moving the ball, executing on third downs, making the right choices, and making plays.”
Now, following Week 7, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the updated Power Rankings after a chaotic week of college football.
The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 7 Edition
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Miami
- USC
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Mizzou
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- LSU
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Washington
- Nebraska
- Auburn
- Florida State
Lane Kiffin and Co. fall five spots in the Power Rankings, but remain within arms reach of a College Football Playoff spot in 2025.
No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 8 with a matchup on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs with College GameDay set to make their way to Athens. Kickoff is locked in for 2:30 p.m. CT.
