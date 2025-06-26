ESPN's Adam Schefter Reveals Chances Jaxson Dart Could Start for New York Giants
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart making a name for himself in the Big Apple after being selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time with the Rebels in Oxford, has quickly become a polarizing figure in New York with an opportunity to compete for playing time early.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Now, he's transitioning well to life in the National Football League as he goes through his first offseason at the professional level.
"He's done excellent picking up information. It's really good to have Russ and Jameis. All the adjustments that take place with the calls, he's fit right in with those guys. He's smart, he's aggressive with the football — which I like," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.
"The true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games. But he's progressed since he's been here to where he's made good improvement."
But could Dart earn a starting spot for the New York Giants heading into the 2025-26 season?
ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the buzz surrounding the former Ole Miss star.
“The Giants would like to be as patient as they can with their rooking first round draft pick Jaxson Dart,” Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up. “And go with Russell Wilson.
"But, let’s keep in mind that once before Brian Daboll and the Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen was in Buffalo and the plan there was to be very patient with Josh Allen, and he was called on to start a lot sooner than anybody expected.”
Dart is behind savvy veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson in New York, but it's no secret he's emerged as a player to keep tabs on.
“Now, we’re not saying that Jaxson Dart is Josh Allen. We’re just saying that they can have a plan to go with Russell Wilson,” Schefter said. “But plans sometimes change.
"That will depend on Russell Wilson, how well he plays, how much this team wins, and how patient this whole entire organization can be.”
Now, all eyes will be on the record-setting Rebel as he navigates his first offseason in New York with expectations rising for the rookie quarterback.
