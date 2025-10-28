ESPN's FPI Predicts Result of Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 10 SEC matchup.
After back-to-back SEC road games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels return to Oxford for a showdown against the Gamecocks.
For Kiffin, the Rebels' shot-caller is hoping for an electric environment on Saturday with the program receiving a night game on the schedule.
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like - it's not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric," Kiffin said. "As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do.
"So, it’d be great to have that here the whole game through. Night’s usually easier. It’s usually a lot more intense at night. Just how it works."
Heading into the Week 10 matchup, the Rebels are heavy favorites with both Vegas and the ESPN Football Power Index favoring the home team. What are the chances Ole Miss walks out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium 8-1?
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
ESPN FPI's Take: Rebels Dominate in Oxford
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC win under their belts.
The FPI gives the South Carolina Gamecocks just a 19.0 percent chance to earn a win with the analytics favoring Kiffin and Co. at home.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Prepare for an SEC Dogfight
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said on Monday.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
