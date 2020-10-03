Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Ole Miss at Kentucky

Lane Kiffin and the 2020 Ole Miss Rebels are just hours away from their second kickoff of the 2020 season.

After an impressive offensive showing in their week one loss against No. 5 Florida, the Rebels look to finally get into the win column. This time, they've hit the road for a week two meeting against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats.

How to watch the game:

When: Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetOnline:

Ole Miss (+6.5) at Kentucky

Over/under 61.5

Kiffin and Co. were pretty blunt this week during press conferences. Kiffin said there was quite literally nothing on the defensive side of the ball in the Florida game that could be spun into a positive, yet he did see defensive improvement during practice this week.

As far as Kentucky goes, you can see some of what Kiffin said about the Wildcats in this video, and check out all of our Pre-Kentucky content below:

