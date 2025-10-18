Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Lane Kiffin and the No. 5 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with all eyes set to be on the Top-10 matchup against No. 9 Georgia.
After opening the 2025 season shot out of a cannon with a 6-0 start, and 3-0 record in SEC play, all focus now locks in on Kirby Smart's crew this weekend in Athens.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Ahead of the matchup, national analysts across America locked in their final predictions with a significant focus on the Week 8 matchup.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Greg McElroy's Pick: Rolling with the Dawgs
"I'm taking Georgia," McElroy said. "I'm going to lay the points (-7.5) in this game. I love what I've seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter.
"I don't think they're elite in the secondary, but I think they're improving in the secondary. I think Ole Miss could become a little one-dimensional and I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws."
Rece Davis Weighs In: Georgia Gets the Edge
“DJ, our producer, said, ‘Don’t pick the Dogs. The last time everybody picked the Dogs, the Dogs lost. I can’t take it anymore. He’s begging us to pick Ole Miss.’
"On Saturday, I’ll have a little chicken, I’ll have a little drink, I’ll look at all the girls, and I’ll give one or two a wink. I’ve been waiting since last Saturday to see another one beat. Friends, it’s time once again to let the big dog eat. I’ll take Georgia.”
Joel Klatt's Pick: Georgia Gets it Done
“They’re going to need to try to put pressure on Chambliss some way. Now, I don’t see Georgia running away in this game, but I also find it hard to believe that Ole Miss is going to be the team that can go in there and actually kill Georgia in a 60-minute affair. This Georgia team just has nine lives… Ultimately, I just don’t think Ole Miss is that team.
“Ole Miss’ résumé is not great. A lot of one possession games, the résumé is built on LSU right now, and we don’t really know what LSU is. We’ll find out more against Vandy. Georgia’s 50-2 in their last 52 games between the hedges.
"Obviously, they lost this year against ‘Bama, but there’s something about the resilience of this Georgia team. I’m going to say Georgia wins the game 27-24. So, without the ability to run away, I think you take the +7.5.”
