Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave

In a matchup that will make history at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is set to square off against the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.

Rebels head coach Pete Golding will take the sideline for the first time as the shot-caller with Ole Miss preparing to make a statement against the Green Wave.

“I think we owe this to the team, to the fans, to the university to have blinders on right now. I know what it takes to win football games," Golding said this week.

"I know what it takes to be successful on defense and it’s hard work and you got to do it better than anybody else and you got to be willing to do things that they’re not. I think when you start getting caught up in moments and start taking pictures and do all that, you’re focus is on the wrong thing.”

Now, with kickoff just hours away, the expert predictions are in. Will Ole Miss handle business against the Green Wave? Or is an upset brewing in the Magnolia State?

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

The College GameDay Predictions:

- Desmond Howard: Ole Miss Rebels

- Nick Saban: Ole Miss Rebels

- Pat McAfee: Ole Miss Rebels

- Alex Caruso: Tulane Green Wave

- Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss Rebels

Joel Klatt's Prediction:

“Ole Miss wins this game. This is too big of a task for Tulane. It just is. I know some people have said, ‘Well, because of Kiffin, I think Tulane could,'” Klatt said. “Tulane is not a good enough team to line up against Ole Miss. This Ole Miss team is incredible.

"They have Georgia. They have them, and they’re an undefeated team and they have a bye. I think Ole Miss wins this one, even if it’s not as drastic as the 45-10. 35-14.

"That covers the 17.5. So, I’m gonna give the 17.5 and I’m gonna take Ole Miss, 35-14, at home on Saturday.”

Josh Pate's Pick:

“The way I think these games are going to play out? You’ve got a rare opportunity here if you are the favorite. It used to be that I was scared of playoff expansion, because I thought we’d get to a spot where the playoff was so big that teams would, like, rest starters at the end of the year in games if they knew they had a playoff spot locked up.

"What I didn’t plan on was we made the playoff so big that we would have games where teams could rest starters during playoff games. But, if you get out to an early lead in these games, think about the opportunity. If you get out to an early lead, if you go for the throat, if you go for the kill shot early and you get it?

"You could be up 35-7, and your starters are already out midway through or late third quarter. I’m going to take Ole Miss to win and cover. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you other than it’s a playoff game. Enjoy it. We only get so many of them.”

