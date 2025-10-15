Expert Computer Model Predicts Exact Score of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Lane Kiffin and the No. 5 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will put the program's unblemished record on the line in Week 8 for a Top-10 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
After opening the 2025 season clicking on all cylinders, Kiffin and Co. will prepare for a significant test against a Kirby Smart led Bulldogs squad on Saturday afternoon.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
Now, with game day inching closer, the ESPN SP+ computer model has logged a pick heading into the Top-10 matchup. Where do the Rebels stand?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +7.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +225
- Georgia: -285
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 7.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
The SP+ Prediction: Georgia Wins a Thriller
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup with a 45 percent chance of earning a win. Georgia is the favorite with a 55 percent chance of victory.
The computer model predicts a neck-and-neck battle with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs ultimately coming out on top with a 27-26 victory over the Rebels.
The ESPN SP+ computer is a predictive model that takes a myriad of statistics and historical trends in order to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from each week of the season.
No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Sanford Stadium in Athens with all eyes on the Top-10 SEC showdown.
