Expert Computer Model Predicts Score of Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After opening the season with a 7-1 record, along with statement victories over LSU and Oklahoma, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are clicking on all cylinders with four games to go in 2025.
But Kiffin is challenging his program to remain locked in on the task at hand with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach.
“I’ve challenged them this week starting Sunday, coaches and players, to have a ‘lost-last-game’ mentality,” Kiffin said Wednesday on the weekly SEC Teleconference. “When people lose a game or things in life they’re worried about losing they act a little different.
“Instead of taking all the praise of winning, let’s approach this like we lost last week and look at every single thing and how we can get better. Because we should have played better. That should have been a two, three-score game. We have a lot of things to get better at, coaches and players.”
Now, the expert predictions are rolling in with the ESPN SP+ revealing a final score prediction for the Week 10 matchup.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -550
- South Carolina: +410
Total
- Over 55.5 (-110)
- Under 55.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Roll in Oxford
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have an 85 percent chance to walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC victory under their belts.
On the other side, the Gamecocks have a 15 percent chance to win with the SP+ computer model predicting a 34-17 final score in Oxford - in favor of Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Huge Challenge Ahead
"This is a huge game for us and a really talented opponent with elite special teams. Really good defensive players," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconfernce.
"One of the best defensive players in the country that can ruin a game [in Dylan Stewart]. The quarterback [LaNorris Sellers] is a real problem. We’ve worked all week on containing him, tackling him and bringing a lot of pressure to try to get to him because he is a great player."
