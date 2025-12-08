ESPN FPI Reveals Early Prediction for Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will debut in the College Football Playoff on December 20 with a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave now locked in after being revealed during Selection Sunday.

In what will be the Rebels' first time taking center stage in the College Football Playoff, the program is set to host the opening round clash against the Green Wave after earning home-field advantage at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I think this is something that this program is going to be the expectation moving forward. That’s something that I’m used to," Golding said.

"That’s something when you invest a lot into programs and you’re aligned from the top down, from the chancellor to the athletic director to the head football coach to a really good growth collective led by Walker Jones and your elite, really good players, this should be the norm."

Now, with the stage set for a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave - an opponent the Rebels defeated 45-10 during the regular season - the early predictions are rolling in.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -880

Tulane Green Wave: +580

Total

Over 56.5 (-110)

Under 56.5 (-110)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The ESPN FPI Early Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 84 percent chance to take down the Tulane Green Wave and advance to the quarterfinal round against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On the other side, Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave have a 16 percent chance of pulling off the upset with the program eyeing an opportunity to move on to the next round in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans (La.)

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 6 Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 20 with all eyes on the first round matchup of the College Football Playoff set to take Oxford by storm in less than two weeks.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: