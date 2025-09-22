Expert Computer Model Reveals Score Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for an SEC clash against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
After opening the 2025 season shot out of a cannon, the Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start with an unblemished record across the first four weeks of the season.
Despite facing adversity with starting quarterback Austin Simmons suffering an ankle injury, the Rebels have received significant contributions from Trinidad Chambliss under center after back-to-back 400-yard performances.
Now, "LSU Week" has officially arrived for the Ole Miss Rebels as the program prepares for a challenge ahead as the heart of Southeastern Conference play arrives.
" It’s always a big challenge. LSU is always a premier program in college football of elite players, elite roster. I always said you’re always going to play really good teams and really good players at LSU. Last three head coaches there have won national championships," Kiffin said on Sunday,
"When can a program ever say that? Got the highest-paid staff in football now. So, it’s really challenging, and we’re going to have to have a great week of preparation to play with these guys."
Now, with game-week arriving, the expert computer models are beginning to log predictions for the SEC matchup.
A look into the Week 5 game information, latest betting lines and the ESPN SP+ computer model score prediction.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 55.5 (-112)
- Under 55.5 (-108)
Ole Miss will enter the Week 5 clash as 2.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Win a Thriller
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 64 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the LSU Tigers.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
Ole Miss and LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference showdown between a pair of unbeaten programs
