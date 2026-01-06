Expert Computer Model Reveals Updated Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Miami

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) this week for a College Football Playoff semifinals clash against Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes at State Farm Stadium.

Pete Golding and Co. continue preparation for the Fiesta Bowl showdown with the Ole Miss program looking to remain scorching hot in postseason play after wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs.

“I like being around good people,” Golding said of the belief of the program. “We’ve got a locker room with a lot of good dudes. They just so happen to be tough, competitive and good football players on top of it.

“They know who to glorify and they know who they do it for. Everybody’s different on all that. If you were to walk into one of our optional chapel services, there ain’t many empty seats. They know what it’s about.”

Now, Ole Miss will gear up for a Fiesta Bowl matchup against Miami with a berth to the National Title Game on the line with the ESPN FPI revealing a prediction.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +138

Miami: -164

Total

Over 51.5 (-115)

Under 51.5 (-105)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 51.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 42.9 percent chance to come away with a victory and punch a ticket to the National Championship.

On the other side, the Miami Hurricanes will enter the showdown with a 57.1 percent chance of earning the win at State Farm Stadium.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

