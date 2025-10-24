Expert Computer Models Predict Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
In a matchup that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, No. 8 Ole Miss will travel to Norman in Week 9 for an SEC showdown against the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to get back in the win column after a Week 8 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, but with the program set to face one of the to defenses in America, a unique challenge awaits.
"They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset," Kiffin said. "[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
Heading into Saturday's Week 9 matchup, the analytics point in the opposite direction of the Rebels in this one. What are the expert computer models indicating the result could be?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Struggle in Norman
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have the edge with a 55.2 percent chance to walk out of the Week 9 SEC clash with a win.
The analytics are favoring the Sooners with the Ole Miss Rebels holding a 44.8 percent chance to walk out of Norman with a victory, according to the ESPN FPI.
SP+ Computer Prediction: Sooners Shine at Home
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.
That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.
