Expert Computer Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Season with CFP Berth Likely
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) is clicking on all cylinders out the gate with the program remaining unbeaten heading into this week's open date.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have the wheels turning in the Magnolia State with the Rebels continuing to take America by storm across the first five weeks of the season.
After a statement victory over the LSU Tigers in Week 5, Ole Miss will utilize an open date this weekend prior to returning to action on Oct. 11 against Washington State in Oxford.
“I’d probably keep playing but I don’t control that, so it is what it is,” Kiffin said of the open date. “We’re pretty healthy for this time of year, especially having already played three SEC games. So, we’re going to open up some competition up at some spots.
“I just finished our staff meeting and said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be like a lot of teams do when they’re 5-0 and just think everything’s fine. There’s thing we need to improve on. We’re going to play better offenses here to come that are going to challenge us more.
"So, we’ve got to continue to get better at things and push our players more and work on things to get better instead of just feeling okay about where we’re at.”
Kiffin and Co. will return to action on Oct. 11 against the Cougars, but from there, it's a daunting Southeastern Conference slate for the program.
This week, the ESPN Football Power Index updated its algorithm with Ole Miss' chances in each matchup remaining on the 2025 schedule revealing.
What are the Rebels' chances of continuing their hot streak and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history?
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
Washington St. (October 11) – 98.4 percent chance to win
at Georgia (October 18) – 39.3 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 53.0 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 80.2 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 82.7 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 77.4 percent chance to win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in every game remaining on the 2025 schedule with the exception of a road matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
If the Ole Miss Rebels seemingly go 11-1 or 10-2, the program has a significant chance at making program history and reaching the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Ole Miss will navigate the open date this week to rehab nagging injuries prior to a gauntlet of Southeastern Conference games down the stretch of October following Week 7 against Washington State.
