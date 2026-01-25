Ole Miss Football Receives Stunning Landing Spot in 'Way-Too-Early' Top-25 Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a historic offseason in Oxford with Pete Golding and the new-look coaching staff assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

Once Lane Kiffin made his decision to depart the Magnolia State for the LSU Tigers head coaching jon, Ole Miss officials immediately turned their attention to Golding where he was then elevated from defensive coordinator to full-time head coach.

Now, as Golding cruises through his first offseason as the Rebels decision-maker, he's making an instant impact for the program in the locker room and on the recruiting scene.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

With the offseason in full swing, the "Way-Too-Early" Top-25 rankings have been revealed with Fox Sports being the latest outlet to place Ole Miss high on the list.

Fox Sports has the Ole Miss Rebels sitting at No. 5 in their initial "Way-Too-Early" rankings.

"With Trinidad Chambliss leading the offense, the Rebels have a quarterback who has proven he can not only guide the program to the CFP, but also win once there. While Chambliss’ eligibility for 2026 remains a legal question, his ability to perform at an elite level at the sport’s most important position is not," Fox Sports wrote.

Ole Miss sits behind:

- No. 1: Indiana Hoosiers

- No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes

- No. 3: Oregon Ducks

- No. 4: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Now, all eyes are on Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels heading into the 2026 season with the program looking to carry momentum from last fall under new leadership - along with a redesigned roster with elite weapons.

