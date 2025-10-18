The Grove Report

Final Betting Lines for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Shift Ahead of Kickoff

The Rebels will look to make a statement once again, set to square off against the Bulldogs in Week 8.

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will put the program's unblemished record on the line in Week 8 with a Top-10 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs up next on the docket.

Lane Kiffin and Co. have clicked on all cylinders out the gate this fall, but heading into an SEC showdown against No. 9 Georgia, the competition-level will rise once again in Athens.

"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise.

"They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that. The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."

With the stage set, and ESPN's College GameDay set to be in attendance, the Top-10 SEC matchup continues generating significant buzz. Which program enters the clash as the favorite?

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +6.5 (+104)
  • Georgia: -6.5 (-128)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +215
  • Georgia: -260

Total

  • Over 56.5 (-114)
  • Under 56.5 (-106)

Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Intrigue, Excitement Surrounding the Rebels

"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.

"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."

