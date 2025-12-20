Final Betting Lines for Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Revealed for CFP

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will make history on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama leading into it, Golding and Co. will look to take down the Green Wave for the second time this season after a 45-10 win in Week 4.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Now, with kickoff just hours away, the final betting lines have been revealed with Ole Miss eyeing a berth to the Sugar Bowl against Georgia next week in New Orleans (La.).

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -16.5 (-122)

Tulane Green Wave: +16.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -900

Tulane Green Wave: +610

Total

Over 57.5 (-115)

Under 57.5 (-105)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 57.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

Pete Golding's Take: This One Is For The Fans

“I think we owe this to the team, to the fans, to the university to have blinders on right now. I know what it takes to win football games," Golding said this week.

"I know what it takes to be successful on defense and it’s hard work and you got to do it better than anybody else and you got to be willing to do things that they’re not. I think when you start getting caught up in moments and start taking pictures and do all that, you’re focus is on the wrong thing.”

