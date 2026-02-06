Where Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Ranks Following High-Profile Commitments
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have quickly been labeled offseason winners after dominating the recruiting trail across a chaotic stretch for the program.
Once Lane Kiffin made the move to depart Oxford for the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss officials wasted no time in elevating Golding from the defensive coordinator spot to full-time head coach where he's quickly hit the ground running.
From the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal haul to a Top-25 2026 Recruiting Class, Golding and his staff have seemingly made a flawless transition as the new era of Ole Miss Football begins.
"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.
"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."
Now, after a strong stretch where the program won consecutive College Football Playoff games and assembled the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, Ole Miss is receiving significant praise.
According to the 247Sports Recruiting Class Rankings, Ole Miss comes in at No. 13 when combining the 2026 Signing Class and Transfer Portal Class.
Who's in? Which newcomers are heading to Oxford this offseason ahead of a critical 2026 season?
A look into the 2026 Recruiting Class and full Transfer Portal haul.
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-3 | 305 | FR-HS | New Orleans, La./Warren Easton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Jase Mathews | WR | 6-0 | 190 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss./Greene County
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 295 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss./Raleigh
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss./Kemper County
The Breakdown: Ole Miss' No. 2 Rated Portal Class
Defense:
Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)
Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)
Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)
Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)
Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)
Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)
Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)
Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)
Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)
Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)
Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)
Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)
Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)
Offense:
Carius Curne – LSU (OL)
Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)
Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)
Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)
JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)
Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)
Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)
Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)
Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)
Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)
Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)
Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)
Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)
Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)
Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)
Horatio Fields - Auburn (WR)
