Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia
It all comes down to this for the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels.
If they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive throughout the rest of November, the Rebels have to win on Saturday when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs come to town. That's obviously no easy task, but it's one Ole Miss has to handle in order to keep their ultimate preseason goal on the table: playing for a national championship.
The Rebels and Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, so the time has come to take a look at final score predictions from Ole Miss On SI. Let's dive in below.
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
Ole Miss either wins in blowout fashion or suffers a close loss so far this season. This game should break the mold if Jaxson Dart is able to continue his trajectory of deep ball accuracy. The Rebels' injuries might make this too close for comfort, but this is the game Lane Kiffin has been preparing for since last November. No one will be able to say he can't get the "big one" after Saturday in Oxford.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 28, Georgia 24
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
With the season on the line, how do the Rebels respond?
I think the defensive line has a big day when it matters most in wet conditions, forcing some big turnovers, and the offense does just enough to secure a huge home win.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 30, Georgia 27
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
The Rebels have their biggest test yet. The forecast looks to be favoring a run-heavy game, which is a positive for both teams, but I think Ole Miss' rush defense is too good, and they will find a way to pass the ball, giving them the advantage.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 27, Georgia 17
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
In a tight defensive match, the Bulldogs ultimately pull out a close victory. Carson Beck does just enough and throws for two scores. The Rebel defense records five-plus sacks on the afternoon, as well.
Score prediction: Georgia 27, Ole Miss 24
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
The line in Vegas really makes me think Ole Miss might win this game, but I'm sticking by my guns and giving the slight edge to Georgia. The Rebels can definitely cause some havoc for Carson Beck on Saturday, but I need to see them establish a running game on offense before I feel good about taking Ole Miss in this game.
Right now, I'm going Bulldogs by three, but I wouldn't be surprised if Ole Miss is able to pull this one off.
Score prediction: Georgia 24, Ole Miss 21