Five Ole Miss Players Auburn Should Be Worried About

Coming off a 34-27 loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to host the Auburn Tigers in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday.

The Rebels are hoping to begin a winning streak this Saturday, as they'll likely have to win out to secure a spot in this season's College Football Playoff.

Auburn, despite being unranked, has had bright spots this season, mainly by defeating the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Ole Miss cannot overlook Auburn, but Ole Miss does have players that should worry the Tigers. Here are five of them.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss drops back to pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is coming off arguably the worst game of his career against Texas. He completed less than half of his passes and threw three interceptions, though the third was on a Hail Mary.

Despite his struggles against the Longhorns, this season has been impressive for the Rebels' star QB. He has over 2,000 total yards, 22 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While there is the possibility that Texas exposed some holes in Chambliss' game that Auburn could exploit, Auburn should be scared of how Chambliss played in nearly every other game of his tenure at Ole Miss.

Deuce Alexander, WR

A return-to-form game for Chambliss would likely include a big game for wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who has been Chambliss' favorite target this year.

Alexander leads the Rebels in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's coming off back-to-back weeks without a touchdown for the first time this season. Oct. 17 against Missouri, he had his worst game of the season, having just three catches for 20 yards.

Against Texas, Alexander tied his highest catches in a game this season and had the third-most receiving yards in a game this season. In a game where the running game will be compromised by star running back Kewan Lacy being out with an injury, Auburn needs to be wary of the Chambliss-to-Alexander connection.

Blake Purchase, DE

Turning attention to the defense, defensive end Blake Purchase was one of the standout players in the loss to Texas. He had a strip sack that was the catalyst for the Rebels' comeback effort. Purchase also had 1.5 tackles for loss in the game.

Additionally, Purchase leads the Rebels' defensive line in total tackles and leads the team in sacks and forced fumbles. He's making his presence felt more and more as the season goes on, and Auburn should be fearful of that this Saturday.

Antonio Kite, CB

Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor during the first half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another defender Auburn needs to worry about is one of its former players in cornerback Antonio Kite.

Kite transferred to Ole Miss from Auburn before the 2025 season and has been a mainstay for the Rebels' defense as one of their boundary corners. Although the box score doesn't shine, he has only one interception during his time as a Rebel, his physical playstyle and ability to get in his opponent's head does.

Expect Kite to do more of the same this Saturday against his former team.

Jalyn Crawford, CB

Kite isn't the only cornerback for Ole Miss who used to play at Auburn. This past offseason, Jalyn Crawford transferred from the Tigers to the Rebels and has formed a strong cornerback duo with Kite.

Crawford had been quiet on the stat sheet this season prior to last Saturday's game against Texas. In that game, he intercepted Texas quarterback Arch Manning twice, including one in the fourth quarter that gave the ball back to the Ole Miss offense in a tied game.

Despite the loss, Crawford still performed very well. Carrying momentum from that performance into a game against his former team should strike fear into Auburn.

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